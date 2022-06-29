Package delivery location frustrates homeowner, boxes damaged or stolen

BATON ROUGE - One woman's frustration is boiling over after her parcels have repeatedly been destroyed by weather, stolen, or left at her mailbox for hours.

Diane Radcliffe says for the past couple of years, her FedEx deliveries have been placed at the curb, leaning against her mailbox instead of at her front door. She isn't sure why the delivery location changed, but is frustrated that the items she orders online are seemingly left at the curb for anyone to take.

"I'm just extremely frustrated," Radcliffe said. "We've almost lost things. Actually, we did get one package stolen."

Radcliffe has lived in her Baton Rouge home for 20 years. She flooded last year and has since been redesigning the place.

"We've had to rely on the Internet to get resources to rebuild our house," she said.

Some of those deliveries are finishing touches to the house. Radcliffe says that while USPS and UPS delivers parcels to her front door, FedEx leaves packages at the mailbox. On of those boxes was delivered and got caught in a thunderstorm. The box was destroyed and exposed what had been inside.

When that happened, Radcliffe says she drove to the Baton Rouge distribution center and spoke with a manager on duty. She was assured things would change.

"Well, nothing improved," she said. "Our packages are still left at the mailbox."

Radcliffe's neighborhood is expanding. More homes mean more deliveries and less time to make them. But Radcliffe thinks that customer service is in question. If she buys things online and pays for the delivery, she has a request.

"Deliver packages to my porch, it's no different from anybody else's."

FedEx responded to this incident and says that the safe and secure delivery of customer shipments is a top priority.

A spokesperson says, "We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter." FedEx also says it's reviewing the circumstances of the situation and will reach out to involved parties as appropriate.