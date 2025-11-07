71°
Latest Weather Blog
Owners of Nottoway Plantation say estate not for sale, plans to rebuild mansion
WHITE CASTLE - The owners of Nottoway Plantation said they are not planning on selling the estate and plan to rebuild the mansion that burned down in May.
On Facebook, owners said plans are already in place to rebuild what was the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South prior to the fire.
Trending News
"We have a deep affection for this region and its people," the owners said in their statement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ
-
Baton Rouge feeling effects of FAA reducing operations as two BTR Friday...
Sports Video
-
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky