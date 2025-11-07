71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Owners of Nottoway Plantation say estate not for sale, plans to rebuild mansion

Friday, November 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WHITE CASTLE - The owners of Nottoway Plantation said they are not planning on selling the estate and plan to rebuild the mansion that burned down in May.

On Facebook, owners said plans are already in place to rebuild what was the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South prior to the fire.

"We have a deep affection for this region and its people," the owners said in their statement.

