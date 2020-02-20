54°
Overturned vehicle at I-10 E near Bluebonnet causes traffic delays
BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle on I-10 eastbound at Bluebonnet is causing traffic delays.
A small car, its make unknown, was completely on its side shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday and first responders were quick to arrive on scene.
Officials say no one was injured.
But as a result of the accident, two lanes of traffic are blocked and only the left lane is passable.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car flipped on its side, I-10 E at Bluebonnet. pic.twitter.com/1RyCAlYsxt— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 20, 2020