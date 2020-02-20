54°
Overturned vehicle at I-10 E near Bluebonnet causes traffic delays

Thursday, February 20 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle on I-10 eastbound at Bluebonnet is causing traffic delays.

A small car, its make unknown, was completely on its side shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday and first responders were quick to arrive on scene. 

Officials say no one was injured. 

But as a result of the accident, two lanes of traffic are blocked and only the left lane is passable.

