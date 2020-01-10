71°
Overturned truck on Whiskey Bay Bridge
IBERVILLE PARISH - A moving truck overturned on Whiskey Bay Bridge just before 7:30 a.m., Friday morning.
Louisiana State Police say the driver refused medical treatment.
As of now, the truck is blocking both lanes of traffic and part of the shoulder.
Troopers say this is why I-10 westbound at Lobdell is closed and drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route.
TRAFFIC ALERT: (BASIN BRIDGE) Crash on I-10 W at Whiskey Bay blocking all lanes. Two mile delay, traffic detoured off ramp, but can re-enter I-10 using the nearly on ramp. pic.twitter.com/V1tfn0Z9HY— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 10, 2020