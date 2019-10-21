Overnight storms in Arkansas cause one death

Storms in northwest Arkansas cause one death Photo: 40/29 news

LITTLE ROCK, ARK - The Benton County Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service in Tulsa say storms moving through northwest Arkansas were the cause of at least one death on Monday.

According to KATV news, Benton County's Public Safety Administrator confirmed that around 1:25 a.m. on Monday, a tree collapsed on a home, killing a man in the Beaver Lake Fire District.

One fatality has been confirmed (via @NWStulsa in Rogers from storms that moved through Benton county earlier. Look at that area of rotation that moved right through Rogers. This was a likely tornado, but NWS surveys will confirm. #arwx pic.twitter.com/meZPCUbuH6 — James Bryant (@KATVJames) October 21, 2019

The storms hit cities like Rogers, Siloam Springs and Bentonville leaving downed power lines and several gas leaks in their wake.

Arkansas was not the only state to withstand severe weather over the weekend.

Dallas, Texas also reported heavy damage to homes and other buildings, as well as possible injuries, after at least one tornado tore through the city late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service said at around 9:30 p.m. CDT that it had visual confirmation of a tornado on the ground in northern Dallas.

The tornado was first reported near Dallas Love Field Airport.

