Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to come

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is partnering with business owners to place cameras in areas with high crime rates.

“Cameras are our best witness and our best crime deterrent, they help us get real time information out to our officers and help us solve cases by giving information to our detectives for follow up, as far as descriptions of people, vehicles and events that happen,” EBRSO Major Willie Stewart said.

Earlier this year, the first camera was placed outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive.

Now over 30 cameras are installed throughout the city with hundreds more on the waiting list.

“We have 35 cameras that have been installed across the city of Baton Rouge, we’ve got about 132 people in the community that have requested cameras now and we’ve got a few dozen in the pipeline to get installed. So the cameras we are allowing people to request and get, the foundation covers the cost of the camera and the installation,” Chairman of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation Clay Young said.

These cameras are placed strategically throughout the city in areas where violent crimes have been committed to keep people and businesses safe.

“For businesses that are interested in being a part of the process of making Baton Rouge safe, this is an asset, a tool that they can use to do that. We tie these cameras to the city police and the Sheriff’s office because we want our law enforcement partners to have every tool they need to keep our city as safe as it can be,” Young said.