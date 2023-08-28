Over 3,000 without power in Ascension Parish due to outage

PORT VINCENT - The Entergy outage map showed 3,264 people were out of power in Ascension Parish early Monday morning.

The map reported the outage started around 3 a.m. Monday. As of 4:30 a.m., power was expected to be restored around 6 a.m. Monday. Entergy officials said the outage was likely caused by more severe weather that rolled through the area.

WBRZ has reached out to officials for more information about what caused the outage.