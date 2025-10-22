71°
Over 200 without power after pole struck by vehicle on Government Street and Cloud Drive
BATON ROUGE - Over 200 people are without power after a vehicle struck a pole on Government Street and Cloud Drive.
Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ that a vehicle backed into a pole before striking another. Entergy maps show 205 people without power in the area as of 3:43 p.m.
Both Baton Rouge Police and fire officials were on scene. WBRZ reached out to both for more information.
