Outpour of community support continues for families of teens killed, hurt in high-speed police chase crash
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash that resulted from a high-speed police chase and a Brusly High alum, is still reported to be in critical condition.
His alma mater is hosting a blood drive in his name on Thursday.
Dunn's 17-year-old sister Maggie and their friend 16-year-old Caroline Gill were killed when they were hit by a police officer involved in a pursuit on New Year's Eve. Dunn was left in critical condition, and while the community has rallied around the families of all three victims, Brusly High School is following right behind.
A blood drive in Liam Dunn's name is being hosted at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 5.
The day after, on Friday, January 6, Central Middle and High Schools will also be hosting blood drives from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. MSA West Academy in Plaquemine will be hosting yet another blood drive on Jan. 19, also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Additionally, local restaurants Walk-On's, Rio Cantina, Fat Daddy's, and DC's Grill have donated portions of their sales throughout the week to the Gill and Dunn families.
Walk-On's and Fat Daddy's will run their community give-backs through Thursday. DC's Grill is hosting its give-back on Friday.
