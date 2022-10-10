Outages in multiple parishes leave hundreds without power Monday morning

Outage in East Baton Rouge Parish per the Entergy outage map

Power outages in Assumption, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parish left hundreds without power Monday morning.

According to the Entergy outage map, the most affected areas appear to be Belle Rose near Donaldsonville in Ascension crossing into the southern part of Assumption, and a stretch of Florida Boulevard in East Baton Rouge.

An Entergy spokesperson said as of 8:50 a.m. the outages were still under investigation.

Outages in EBR were expected to be repaired by 11 a.m., and outages in Assumption and Ascension were expected to be fixed by 10 a.m..