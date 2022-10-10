81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outages in multiple parishes leave hundreds without power Monday morning

3 hours 41 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 8:51 AM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Outage in East Baton Rouge Parish per the Entergy outage map

Power outages in Assumption, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parish left hundreds without power Monday morning. 

According to the Entergy outage map, the most affected areas appear to be Belle Rose near Donaldsonville in Ascension crossing into the southern part of Assumption, and a stretch of Florida Boulevard in East Baton Rouge.

An Entergy spokesperson said as of 8:50 a.m. the outages were still under investigation.

Trending News

Outages in EBR were expected to be repaired by 11 a.m., and outages in Assumption and Ascension were expected to be fixed by 10 a.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days