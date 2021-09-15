84°
Out of state rescue crews assist in rescuing family dog in Louisiana home

3 hours 54 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 11:52 AM September 15, 2021 in News
By: Letitia Walker

An out-of-state rescue team helped save the family dog last night in Laplace.

Crews out of Texas from the Central Texas Strike Team (Travis County ESD 1, Round Rock FD, Austin FD, Kyle FD, and Bexar County ESD 7) are in town assisting with post-Hurricane Ida aftermath in St. John Parish. 

The team responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of West Frisco Drive last night.  The family pet was safely rescued from the home; we're working to find out more information on how the fire started, but pictures show extensive damage to the kitchen area. 

