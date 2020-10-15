Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offering drive-thru flu shots

BATON ROUGE – Health experts in Louisiana agree that now is the time for residents to get their influenza vaccination.

For this reason, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group is offering drive-thru flu shots on Saturdays throughout October.

“Getting the flu shot is the number one thing you can do to prevent the flu,” said James Craven, MD, president of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group. “It takes about two weeks for your body to build up the antibodies needed to fight the flu virus. We recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible to build up your immune system and protect you for the rest of the flu season.”

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will offer adult flu vaccines only and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at two locations in the Baton Rouge region - an Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group located at 1961 Staring Lane in Baton Rouge, and at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ascension located at 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard in Gonzales.

Individuals will not need to leave their vehicle to receive their flu vaccine. Masks are highly encouraged for drive-thru and are required for any walk-ups. Most insurance plans are accepted, and no appointment is necessary.

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health clinics across the Baton Rouge region are also offering flu shots by appointment. Select clinic locations also offer walk-in flu shots. For the full list to find the location closest to you, visit ololrmc.com/flu.