Oscar Lofton, former Southeastern football coach and athletic director, dies at 87

HAMMOND — Oscar Lofton, a former head football coach and athletic director at Southeastern Louisiana University, passed away at 87 years old.

Today we mourn the passing of a true Lion for Life, Oscar Lofton. A SLU Athletics Hall of Famer, Coach Lofton was a three-sport star in Hammond and went on to play for the AFL's Boston Patriots, before coaching SLU Football from 1980-85. Our condolences to Coach Lofton's family. pic.twitter.com/Sv539EYT1e — Southeastern Athletics (@LionUpAthletics) January 5, 2026

Lofton, also known as "Big O," lettered in football, track and baseball at Southeastern. He went on to play football for the Boston Patriots, who eventually became the New England Patriots. He scored the franchise's second-ever touchdown in 1960.

In 1979, Lofton returned to his alma mater to serve as the Lions' athletic director. The next year, he started a five-year tenure as the university's head football coach from 1980 to 1985.

He later worked as a scout for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lofton was born in McCall, Miss., but spent much of his life in southeast Louisiana.

He died on Jan. 4, 2026, surrounded by family.