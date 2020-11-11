Organization seeking donations to replace veteran's roof

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana veteran is asking for help putting a roof over his head. And because he doesn't want to be identified, another veteran is speaking on his behalf hoping to give him the recognition he deserves.

Paul Aubert is a National Commander for the Nation of Patriots. It's a volunteer organization that provides assistance for disabled veterans and their families in need. The Baton Rouge chapter has helped 43 veterans and their families and it's looking to help their 44th family.

"Most of these veterans that we work with are very humble," Aubert said. "They have a lot of pride and don't want it to seem like they're getting a handout."

Aubert says he recently learned about a veteran in need of a new roof. The Sergeant Major of the Army served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation New Dawn.

Aubert says the veteran in need is 100-percent disabled.

"With a family, a wife and three kids, he's in a difficult situation," he said.

Photos of the veteran's roof may look like it's in good condition, but underneath the decking has rotted causing interior water leaks.

"It's actually leaking into the house, causing mold problems, Sheetrock that needs to be replaced and areas of the roof that obviously need to be repaired," Aubert said.

The Nation of Patriots is hoping to help this person get that roof replaced. So far, the organization has raised about $2,500 to put toward the project. Fundraising this year has been slow because of the pandemic.

"Our goal is to try to get someone to partner with us try to get this guy back into living conditions for his family," Aubert said.

It's why he reached out to 2 On Your Side.

Donations from Louisiana residents made to the Nation of Patriots will stay in Louisiana. You can learn more here.