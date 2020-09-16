Operation Blue Roof sign-up for Hurricane Laura extended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that it has extended the deadline to apply for Operation Blue Roof to Sept. 30. The original application deadline was set to expire Sept. 21.

Operation Blue Roof, a relief effort helmed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA, aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.



Residents can sign up for the program online at www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof or call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258).



The program is currently active in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes.



This program is a free service to homeowners. Those who take advantage of the service may notice that it comes with multiple benefits. For example, it protects their property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



The program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify.