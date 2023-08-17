One year since the Inflation Reduction Act, its effects on Louisiana's environment

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana makes an effort to invest in clean energy. It's a priority set in the Inflation Reduction Act President Biden signed in 2022.

While inflation was the law's primary target, it also aimed to address climate change and invest in clean energy nationwide.

Governor John Bel Edwards set a goal of eliminating carbon emissions in Louisiana by 2050. While other states have earlier goals, like Hawaii's goal for 2045. Harry Vorhoff with the governor's office says 17 years is realistic for Louisiana.

"Net zero is attainable by 2050 if we're aggressive and take an all of the above approach, and that includes carbon capture, solar, wind, really we need everything if we're going to get there," Vorhoff said.

In Aug. 17 Public Service Commission meeting, industrial operations, like oil and gas came under fire. They attributed two thirds of the state's green house gas emissions to the industries. Bill Robertson is with the Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force. He says in that respect Louisiana is unlike other states.

"Most states are targeting their electric companies, in Louisiana, the burden is primarily on the heavy industry sector," Robertson said.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis supported the initiatives for clean energy, especially it's benefit for his district.

"This is very detrimental to the people in the river parishes, the people that I represent," Lewis said. "As you can see the potential, of how we can improve their lives and eliminate what we have known so much as cancer alley. If we take very seriously a lot of these recommendations."

Each clean energy option has its drawbacks. None are a perfect solution.

"The cost of offshore wind is in all likelihood - it's going to be more expensive than solar, but there's greater opportunity to bring those costs down as supply chains firm up," Vorhoff said.

If the state pushes forward on the proposed projects, it could open up more job opportunities in building and maintaining the energy sources.