89°
Latest Weather Blog
One week away: LSU football helmet displayed on Las Vegas Sphere
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - One week to go. Las Vegas was treated to the beautiful sight of the purple and gold through its massive Sphere projector.
Sunday night, the Sphere took on LSU yellow as it brandished the Tiger helmet, promoting the LSU season opener coming up this weekend.
Sunday Night Football— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 25, 2024
LSU vs. USC pic.twitter.com/R4mb7V8eow
Trending News
LSU faces off against USC for its season opener on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.. You can watch that game on ABC Channel 2 or on ESPN+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Economic impact of Super Bowl in New Orleans
-
Junior at Alabama high school dies after receiving brain injury during football...
-
Man arrested for murder, allegedly offered woman $2K not to call police
-
Zachary community supports family who lost home in fire
-
Parents outraged after teacher attacks their 13-year-old daughter in St. Helena Parish