One week away: LSU football helmet displayed on Las Vegas Sphere

Monday, August 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - One week to go. Las Vegas was treated to the beautiful sight of the purple and gold through its massive Sphere projector. 

Sunday night, the Sphere took on LSU yellow as it brandished the Tiger helmet, promoting the LSU season opener coming up this weekend. 

LSU faces off against USC for its season opener on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.. You can watch that game on ABC Channel 2 or on ESPN+.

