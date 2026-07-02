One Tank Trips: Blue Bayou

BATON ROUGE - Blue Bayou water park in Baton Rouge offers families more than 20 rides and attractions spread across 18 acres.

Alaina Perry, social media manager at Blue Bayou, said the park is built around family time. "This is Blue Bayou water park, it's a place for families to come and just make memories and enjoy their time here and grow closer as a family while also having lots of fun in the water," Perry said.

The park has something for all ages, from high-speed thrills to slow, easy floats.

For younger visitors, the experience tends to stick with them. "I would tell everyone to come here. I'd like tell my friends, my cousins, all sorts of stuff," said Lorelei.

She also said the park has broad appeal. "Because it's like a fun hangout place for adults and kids to hang out and have fun," Lorelei said.

For some kids, the park offers more than just a good time. "I'm usually scared of water slides, but I tested out the ones over here, and it made me conquer my fears," said Mia, age 10.

One of the park's bigger draws is Azuka, a slide that towers 60 feet above the park and offers one of Blue Bayou's biggest drops.

Perry said two of the park's slides stand out from anything else around. "We have two slides here that are unique to the park, they're going to be the Conja right behind me, the mad moccasin, they're unique, and they're the only slides like them in the world, so those are definitely a lot of fun to come out and try," Perry said.

Not every attraction is built for speed. "And if you're feeling lazy, hang out in the lazy river," a visitor said.

The park also keeps guests fueled throughout the day through unlimited soft drinks.