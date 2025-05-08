One Tank Trip: Cane Sugar Toffee Company

DONALDSONVILLE — Forget the golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and take a trip to Cane Sugar Toffee Company, a new Donaldsonville confectionery shop, offers a taste of pure imagination rooted in the state's sweetest resource.

This unique destination isn't just about satisfying your sweet tooth; it's a place where handcrafted toffees and brownies meet a heartwarming journey through local history.

The sugarcane used in their signature toffee is grown here at home, as Lewis Savoie's family has been in the industry since 1722.

"Toffee is the mixture of butter and sugar and it’s a hard, crackling candy," Savoie said. "We’re the only toffee company in Louisiana." Customers can indulge in a variety of nutty options, including pecan, almond, cashew, and occasionally coconut."

A trip to this sweet shop will have you keeping a secret from your dentist.

The delicious recipes are the brainchild of Savoie's wife, whose culinary talents are clearly appreciated by her husband.

"My wife came up with the recipe… she does all kinds of crazy things in the kitchen that are delicious," Savoie said. Beyond toffees, the shop also offers fresh, frosted brownies and other pastries.

But the sweets are just there to get you through the door. Once you step inside, this spot invites visitors to save their gas and take a nostalgic journey through a collection of yearbooks from Assumption High, St. James, Ascension and Donaldsonville High schools, dating back to their first ever yearbook.

The toffee is more than just a treat; it's a thread connecting the community.

"I have not had a day in here in four months where I have not seen somebody new that I haven’t seen in 40 years," Savoie said.

Beyond the yearbooks, the shop also features books by local authors and displays local art, including hand-painted banners showcasing the natural color of sugarcane. It’s a place where anyone, local or not, can grab a cup of coffee and relax.

You’ll know you’ve arrived when you spot the big red tractor parked out front. So, fill up your gas tank and your stomach and add this sweet and sentimental spot to your list of must-visit hidden gems.