One Tank Trips: Cajun Village

SORRENTO — Nestled in a charming corner of Ascension Parish, the Cajun Village offers a delightful escape into the rich heritage of Louisiana's Cajun culture.

“It’s a fascinating history and we have people really from all over the country, all over the world who are drawn to that culture, who hear about it … And so the village is a way for them to do it," Beth Laiche, co-owner of Cajun Village, said.

The village only dates back to 1992, but the buildings are much older. Owner Al Robert started Cajun Village as a way to preserve the authentic Acadian dwellings that are hundreds of years old.

Robert also wanted to share knowledge of Cajun culture and history with the generations to come, out of fear it would be forgotten.

“It’s vanishing rapidly and as well as the culture. We have a lot of local residents who are actually descendants from the original Acadians who settled here and many younger family members don’t even know that," Laiche said.

As you stroll through the village, you'll experience life through the lens of a true Cajun, but there's more than just hospitality here. Each building houses something different—from antiques to cooking classes, to pet alligators!

The two alligators located behind the smokehouse have been at the location since the early 1990s. Big Boy and Nubby are the best of friends, and they won't bite as long as you stay behind the fence!

The Coffee House, the first building on the property, serves a variety of refreshments and good eats. Stop by and try a frozen cafe au lait and some beignets, or have a juicy burger for lunch. The locals say it's a good place to "pass a good time."

Next year, the owners are hoping to have a Cajun museum full of artifacts housed in one of the vacant buildings.

