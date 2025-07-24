79°
Latest Weather Blog
One taken into custody after standoff at The Addison apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody after a standoff at The Addison apartment complex on Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Special Response Team roped off an area around 3:30 p.m. in the complex's parking lot, which is near the Mall of Louisiana.
Sources said the standoff started when a suicidal person would not come out of the complex.
Trending News
They were detained shortly after 4:45 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL pleads not guilty by insanity
-
Killian residents under boil advisory Thursday
-
OMV field office in Gonzales reopens after day without air conditioning
-
West Feliciana Sheriff's Office calling for donated bikes, will be refurbished for...
-
Councilmember delays condemnations for blighted Collis Temple properties again