One taken into custody after standoff at The Addison apartment complex

3 hours 16 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, July 24 2025 Jul 24, 2025 July 24, 2025 4:13 PM July 24, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody after a standoff at The Addison apartment complex on Thursday. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Special Response Team roped off an area around 3:30 p.m. in the complex's parking lot, which is near the Mall of Louisiana. 

Sources said the standoff started when a suicidal person would not come out of the complex.

They were detained shortly after 4:45 p.m. 

