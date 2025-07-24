One taken into custody after standoff at The Addison apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody after a standoff at The Addison apartment complex on Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Special Response Team roped off an area around 3:30 p.m. in the complex's parking lot, which is near the Mall of Louisiana.

Sources said the standoff started when a suicidal person would not come out of the complex.

They were detained shortly after 4:45 p.m.