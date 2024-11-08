81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person transported after crash; Airline Highway open between Coursey, Dawnadale after closure

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was transported by Baton Rouge EMS after a Friday morning crash on Airline Highway in front of Costco, officials said.

The road was closed to traffic between Coursey Boulevard and Dawnadale Avenue but the road reopened around 7:35 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

Northbound traffic on Airline was being diverted at Coursey.

