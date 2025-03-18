69°
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after 3-car crash
WALKER - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a three-car crash on Walker Road North.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Collins Place. The roadway reopened shortly before 8 a.m..
Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
The crash happened less than a mile from where there was a house fire just off the roadway earlier Tuesday morning.
