Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person taken to hospital after crash along I-12

5 hours 29 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, May 25 2025 May 25, 2025 May 25, 2025 4:06 PM May 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash along Interstate 12 eastbound before the 10/12 merge. 

Officials said the person was in stable condition. The wreck, which happened before 3:15 p.m., slowed traffic in the area. 

No more information about what caused the crash has been released. 

