One person taken to hospital after car struck home on Antioch Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to the hospital after a car clipped the corner of a home in a Baton Rouge subdivision Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. on Antioch Boulevard, just off Confederate Avenue. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

Video from the scene showed the home on Antioch missing a large chunk of a brick wall.

No other details were immediately available.