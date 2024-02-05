55°
One person shot while sitting in their car along Casper Street on Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot while sitting in their car near Airline Highway Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. along Casper Street, which is near the intersection of Airline and Scenic Highways. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
No information about the circumstances of the shooting has been released.
