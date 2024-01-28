43°
One person shot on South 15th Street, in serious condition

Sunday, January 28 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on South 15th Street Sunday evening, emergency officials say.

Officials said the condition of the victim was serious but stable.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

