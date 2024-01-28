43°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot on South 15th Street, in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on South 15th Street Sunday evening, emergency officials say.
Officials said the condition of the victim was serious but stable.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Human remains discovered along Congress Boulevard Thursday
-
As Kayshon Boutte helped lead LSU offense, Tigers star was gambling on...
-
Business ruled total loss after early-morning fire
-
Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate