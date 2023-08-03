77°
One person shot at Sugar Mill Apartments in Addis
ADDIS - One person was shot at an apartment complex in Addis on Wednesday night.
Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Sugar Mill Apartments on Belle Vale Drive.
Addis Police Department and West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are working the shooting. No information about the victim's condition has been released.
