One person shot at Sugar Mill Apartments in Addis

Wednesday, August 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ADDIS - One person was shot at an apartment complex in Addis on Wednesday night. 

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Sugar Mill Apartments on Belle Vale Drive.

Addis Police Department and West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are working the shooting. No information about the victim's condition has been released. 

