One person seriously injured in shooting along Jackson Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Jackson Avenue. 

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. on Jackson near the intersection of Paulson Street, which is off Greenwell Springs Road. The victim was hospitalized following the shooting. 

BRPD is investigating the shooting.

