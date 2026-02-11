76°
Latest Weather Blog
One person seriously injured in shooting along Jackson Avenue
BATON ROUGE — One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Jackson Avenue.
Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. on Jackson near the intersection of Paulson Street, which is off Greenwell Springs Road. The victim was hospitalized following the shooting.
BRPD is investigating the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating death of 65-year-old inmate
-
Billy Heroman's Flower Shop prepares for Valentine's Day rush
-
Morgan City bridge will drop down to one lane for repairs
-
As qualifying period nears, state Rep. Mike Echols says he'll join race...
-
Hundreds of Louisiana restaurants cited, fined for not disclosing imported seafood
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$