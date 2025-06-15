One person removed from car rolled on its side in Central

CENTRAL — Firefighters removed one person from a car that had been rolled onto its side in Central early Sunday morning.

First responders were called to a car accident at the 12300 block of Gurney Road just before 6 a.m. They found one car on its side with one person stuck inside. Central Fire Department crews were able to remove the windshield and get the driver out.

The fire department says no injuries were reported.