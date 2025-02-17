45°
One person killed in shooting on North 23rd Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed along North 23rd Street on Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is working the fatal shooting, which happened around 6 p.m. near the corner of North 23rd and Birch streets.
No additional information was immediately available.
