One person killed in shooting on North 23rd Street

Monday, February 17 2025 6:17 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed along North 23rd Street on Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is working the fatal shooting, which happened around 6 p.m. near the corner of North 23rd and Birch streets. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

