One person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sources said one person was dead when first responders arrived to the scene.

No more information about the victim or suspects has been released.

This is a developing story.