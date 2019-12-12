51°
One person killed after reported shooting at Alsen home, Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a reported shooting at a home in North Baton Rouge, Thursday night.
The call came in just before 10 p.m. about shots fired in the 200th block of Rafe Meyer Rd near Scenic Highway. Authorities confirm the coroner has been called to the scene.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office is investigating.
This is a developing story.
