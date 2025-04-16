64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured in shooting at Elm Grove Garden Apartments

1 hour 49 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 8:40 PM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at the Elm Grove Garden Apartments, according to officials.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. Their condition is unknown at this time.

