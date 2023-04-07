63°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in 4-car accident on Old Scenic Highway
ZACHARY - One person was injured in a reported four-car crash on Old Scenic Highway Friday morning.
A picture from the scene at Old Scenic Highway and Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road posted by the Zachary Fire Department showed multiple cars with damage to the front halves. Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.
Trending News
The roadway was closed following the accident, and officials ask drivers to take an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board weighs $2.3M 'panic button' proposal in wake of deadly...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters
-
Convicted murderer captured after escaping custody on his way to court, found...
-
Shooting at Prairieville restaurant reportedly stemmed from argument between employees
-
Memorial service held for BRPD officers who died in helicopter crash