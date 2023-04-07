One person injured in 4-car accident on Old Scenic Highway

ZACHARY - One person was injured in a reported four-car crash on Old Scenic Highway Friday morning.

A picture from the scene at Old Scenic Highway and Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road posted by the Zachary Fire Department showed multiple cars with damage to the front halves. Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.

The roadway was closed following the accident, and officials ask drivers to take an alternate route.