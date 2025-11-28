One person injured at St. Gabriel chemical plant less than two weeks after plant worker dies

ST. GABRIEL - One person was taken to the hospital for chemical burns from the Koura plant in St. Gabriel, officials told WBRZ.

Emergency officials said that they received a call around 1 p.m. with a person suffering a chemical burn to the neck. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

On Nov. 18, a plant worker died and another was taken to the hospital due to burns from hydrofluoric acid at the same plant.