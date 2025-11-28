Latest Weather Blog
One person injured at St. Gabriel chemical plant less than two weeks after plant worker dies
ST. GABRIEL - One person was taken to the hospital for chemical burns from the Koura plant in St. Gabriel, officials told WBRZ.
Emergency officials said that they received a call around 1 p.m. with a person suffering a chemical burn to the neck. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
On Nov. 18, a plant worker died and another was taken to the hospital due to burns from hydrofluoric acid at the same plant.
The company released the following statement:
Earlier today (Nov. 28), a contract worker performing maintenance work at the Mexichem Fluor St. Gabriel facility came in contact with a substance on the outside of piping on which he was working. The contractor was wearing full personal protective equipment and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.
Trending News
Safety is a core value for our company, and we are committed to continuous improvement in all areas of operations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice