One person injured at St. Gabriel chemical plant less than two weeks after plant worker dies

Friday, November 28 2025 4:35 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - One person was taken to the hospital for chemical burns from the Koura plant in St. Gabriel, officials told WBRZ.

Emergency officials said that they received a call around 1 p.m. with a person suffering a chemical burn to the neck. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

On Nov. 18, a plant worker died and another was taken to the hospital due to burns from hydrofluoric acid at the same plant.

The company released the following statement:

Earlier today (Nov. 28), a contract worker performing maintenance work at the Mexichem Fluor St. Gabriel facility came in contact with a substance on the outside of piping on which he was working. The contractor was wearing full personal protective equipment and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution. 

Safety is a core value for our company, and we are committed to continuous improvement in all areas of operations.

