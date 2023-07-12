87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after reported overnight shooting on N. Acadian Thruway

2 hours 41 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 6:42 AM July 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting on North Acadian Thruway. 

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital following the incident. Their condition was not immediately known. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days