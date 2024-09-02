94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after garbage truck overturns in Pointe Coupee

1 hour 34 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024 Sep 2, 2024 September 02, 2024 3:19 PM September 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVONIA - One person was injured after a garbage truck overturned near the Livonia Landfill. 

The crash happened before 3 p.m. Monday. along Highway 190. 

Trending News

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the person suffered minor injuries. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days