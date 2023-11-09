64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person in critical condition after wreck along Greenwell Springs Road

Wednesday, November 08 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - One person is in critical condition after a car wreck near the corner of Greenwell Springs and J L Fairchild roads on Wednesday afternoon. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said a black sedan was driving erratically and crossed the center line on Greenwell Springs Road around 4:10 p.m. and hit an SUV head-on. 

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear if the driver of the sedan will face charges or be ticketed. 

Editor's note: Initially, the Central Police Department confirmed that the driver of the black sedan had died. Hours after the report was published, the police department said the driver was in a hospital.

