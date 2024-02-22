73°
One person in critical condition after shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Plank Road at the corner of Monarch Avenue. Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
