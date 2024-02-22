73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person in critical condition after shooting on Plank Road

2 hours 3 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 9:38 AM February 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning. 

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Plank Road at the corner of Monarch Avenue. Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital. 

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

