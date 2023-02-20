57°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt, two arrested in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday afternoon
ST. GABRIEL - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after officers found a man shot in St. Gabriel.
According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Landry and 4th streets.
They found a man with a gunshot wound and two people running away with guns.
The two were chased down and arrested. Their names have not been released.
Trending News
Officers said the victim is in the hospital and alive, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras Fest draws international musicians to Baton Rouge
-
Sea of pink takes over downtown Baton Rouge during Spanish Town
-
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's...
-
Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games