One person hurt in shooting near Gus Young Park
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting near Gus Young Park on Sunday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No information on the shooting or the victim has been released.
This was the third reported shooting on Easter Sunday: a child was shot around 2 a.m. and a 35-year-old man was killed at 11:15 a.m.
