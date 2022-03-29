72°
One person hurt in shooting near corner of Dutton Avenue and Denham Street on Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting near the corner of Dutton Avenue and Denham Street on Tuesday night, according to police.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
No more information was immediately available.
