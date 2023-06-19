One person hurt after reported shooting in Zachary Sunday night

ZACHARY - Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a reported shooting Sunday night.

According to emergency officials, one person was shot somewhere along Scotland Avenue Sunday before being picked up by first responders from a home on Meadow Hill Avenue in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.. They were reported to be in stable condition but the severity of their injuries was not clear.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.