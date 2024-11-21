One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street; child escaped burning home safely

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a house caught fire off Napoleon Street behind Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene just after 4 a.m., and the fire was under control by 5 a.m..

While crews were searching the home for other occupants, a neighbor across the street said a child had escaped the home and was staying at another home nearby. The child was not injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.