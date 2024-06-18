80°
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park
BATON ROUGE - A man was critically injured after two groups exchanged gunfire at the BREC Maplewood Park on Tuesday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 4:45 p.m.. One of the men involved was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No more information about the shooting was released.
