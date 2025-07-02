One person brought to hospital after nearly drowning at Liberty Lagoon

BATON ROUGE — A person was brought to the hospital after nearly drowning at Liberty Lagoon on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders said they responded to the adult who nearly drowned around 4:10 p.m.

According to a Liberty Lagoon spokesperson, the person was a 19-year-old in a kid's play zone under a water structure when they suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water. The head lifeguard and that person's parents ran over, pulled them out of the water and rendered aid.

Officials said an ambulance took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening and non-emergency conditions.

As a result, the horn blew and everyone was cleared out of the water as protocol. The park will re-opened Thursday.