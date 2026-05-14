Baton Rouge Police Department searching for North Foster Drive robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a customer inside a local food mart on May 2.

According to police, the suspect entered the store in the 2500 block of North Foster Drive and took a customer's personal property. No injuries were reported.

After the robbery, the suspect fled in a white GMC SUV, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.