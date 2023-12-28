48°
One killed, one injured in Ponchatoula two-vehicle crash

By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on LA Hwy 22 resulted in one death and another person injured, police say.

Dustin Thompson, 47, of Madisonville, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima westbound before traveling onto the shoulder, striking a guardrail, and crossing the centerline to hit a 2021 Jeep Cherokee head on, resulting in his death. The driver of the Jeep sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

